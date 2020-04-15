The Chief Executive Officer of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr Daniel Asare has warned of a lost fight against Covid-19 if citizens fail to comply with health experts’ directives.

Dr Asare was reiterating the need for Ghanaians to stay home to enable the country defeat coronavirus in the shortest possible time.

He said the fight against the novel virus was winnable only when Ghanaians fulfill their side of the bargain by being law abiding.

He explained that the directives of the President were backed by law, adding that the defiance of such laws will only amount to suffering and death.

Dr Asare made the statement when a Ghanaian multinational beverage corporation, Twellium Industrial Company, donated products to the Hospital.

Twellium Ghana took another giant step by embarking on a nationwide donation exercise as part of their contribution to support the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic in Ghana.

The company also donated bags of rice, poultry products, Verna mineral water, London biscuits and other products to the residents of Sise Pokuase.

The residents, receiving the relief items, rained praises and blessings on the company for their thoughtful gesture.