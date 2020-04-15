Clemento Suarez, one of Ghana’s favourite comedians, has disclosed how he behaves when around his family, most especially his girlfriend.

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based TV3 monitored by Adomonline.com, the comedian asserted to being a very quiet person when at home with family and around his girlfriend.

“I am a very quiet person and those around me know that, on normal days I don’t crack jokes. I only do so when probably the family is having some discussions and I try to disturb them a bit by cracking some jokes.

“And with my girlfriend, I am always serious with her, I don’t joke around with her and she knows that. In the house I am not a comic actor,” he told TV3.

Clemento Suarez, who recently released a new skit on coronavirus to entertain and educate bored followers on social media, revealed he had made a lot of videos to educate the public on a number of topics but none went viral as the one he made about the coronavirus pandemic.