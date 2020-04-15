The National Democratic Congress parliamentary candidate for Dome-Kwabenya, Elikplim Akurugu, put smiles on the faces of the poor in her constituency.

The NDC PC did so by donating assorted items to the constituents on her birthday which coincided with Easter Monday.

Mrs Akurugu, who has been touted as the mother of the vulnerable due to her philanthropic gestures, donated the birthday items to the Constituency Executive Committee to be distributed to the less privileged and vulnerable in the constituency to support them in this period of lockdown.

The items included 100 bags of rice, 50 cartons of mackerel, 50 cartons of noodles, 50 cartons of cooking oil and 500 bags of sachet water.

“There is no better way to celebrate my birthday than to touch lives in difficult times like this. These are not normal times and people have been without jobs for close to three weeks. This is my widow’s mite to cushion them,” she said after giving out the items.

As a Catholic, Mrs. Akurugu also spent her Easter Monday by distributing food – rice with chicken and kenkey with sardines – to the needy and vulnerable in her constituency.

She was accompanied by the Constituency Chairman, Isaac Lamptey, and other Constituency Executive Committee members to

distribute over 3000 packs of food to the vulnerable and less privileged across the entire Constituency.

“Life is about loving one another and helping humanity. We’re in a lockdown and people are without money to even buy basic stuff including food. The smiles on their faces after receiving the food tell you that people are really hard pressed. I’ll continue to do my part and we hope to do more in times like this.

“Let me take this opportunity to appeal to my constituents to obey the stay-home order to stop the spread of the virus. We all have a major role to play if we want to return to our normal ways of doing things. We should all stay home unless we have something so pressing to do out there. I’ll also urge all to adhere to the social distancing protocols too. Together we’ll overcome this virus,” the NDC candidate said.

Mrs. Akurugu has previously donated hand sanitizers, liquid soaps, Veronica buckets, tissues among other items to traders, commercial drivers and the police as part of her contribution to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.