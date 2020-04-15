The Ghana Mission to the United Nations and Consulate-General in New York is requesting from Ghanaians in some three states to offer information on citizens who have lost their lives to the deadly coronavirus.

The mission in a statement said “anyone with information should duly contact the Consul-General or the Information Officer of the Ghana Mission on 929-342-9396 or 202-389-7855.”

The Consulate said it is making every effort to track the welfare of the Ghanaian community amid the pandemic, adding it remains available to all Ghanaians in need of critical consular assistance.

There have been at least 608,377 coronavirus cases in the United States with about 25,981 deaths including 12 Ghanaians



