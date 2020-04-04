Comedian Clemento Suarez has released a new skit on coronavirus to entertain and educate bored followers on social media.

The celebrated actor was seen in a video dressed as a schoolboy reciting what he called the ‘ABCD of Coronavirus’.

Each letter of the alphabet represents an education on the virus or sentiment shared by people on the coronavirus.

In his recitation, he hammered some of the health directories including hand washing and obeying the lockdown rules.

Clemento also called out the science student who wanted to leave the government’s mandatory quarantine.

He asked guys who had their girlfriend’s come over for the quarantine to send them home adding that “quarantine is not equal to valentine.”

This is not Clemento’s first time on a coronavirus related art.

He was featured on Naa Ashorkor’s song dubbed ‘Stay Home and Stay Safe’ which preached about the relevance of obeying lockdown rules.