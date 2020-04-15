The former girlfriend of Shatta Wale, Michy, has shared a beautiful video.
She shared the video on her Instagram page with a caption wishing her fans a happy Easter.
Michy prayed that God would listen to prayers by the world and ensure that things go back to normal for everyone.
Happy Easter fam 🐣 we pray for His mercy & grace on this holy day🙏 I believe He’s merciful enough to hear us & Soon, we’ll return to our normal lives. In the meantime, let’s stay positive & use this time in solitude to plan ahead. The fruitful 2020 u envisioned will still come to pass🙏🙏🙏