Self-acclaimed actor and atheist, Nana Tornado, has thrown jabs at modern day Christians over the outbreak of the Coronavirus.



Tornado in a recent post on his social media page claimed that the deadly virus claiming lives is not a disease by God that is why he is unable to heal his people.

He said in his write up that Christians should not encourage themselves that God brought the sickness and that he only can heal.

In his recent post he questioned that if truly it was God who brought the virus on people why is he silent and cannot save his people?

“How come their God haven’t been able to save them?” He quizzed.



Tornado further questioned Christians that if God couldn’t save his people from floods that claimed lives, why should Christians think he can now?