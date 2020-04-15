Shatta Movement boss and Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has reacted to claims that fight broke out in the studios of GhOne after performing at the launch of the COVID-19 tracker.

According to a netizen, Shatta Wale and other artistes who performed at the launch of the tracker received GH¢100,000.00 and GH¢ 40,000.00 respectively.

He continued that this made the other artiste angry as to why Shatta Wale would take a huge sum of money while they are given peanuts.

But Shatta in a live video has come out to rubbish the claims stating that nothing of that sort happened in the studio.

According to the ‘Melisa’ hitmaker, he has on countless occasions made mention that he would never do without money but for the COVID-19 concert, he did it without any money.

He added that his chairman called on him and asked him to support the government in its fight against coronavirus and so he felt one of the things he could do to help is to perform for free at the launch.

Shatta Wale made it clear that if he had wished to charge the government or take money for performance he would have not taken anything less than 500k.

The SM boss went further and stated that he never saw any of the artistes that perform at the virtual concert with him so why would he engage in a fight.

At the end of it all, he blamed his colleagues in the music industry for being the cause of the lies that are being peddled by the media.

Credit: ghpage