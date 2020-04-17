Dozens of squatters at Old Fadama, a slum community in Accra, have been compelled to sleep in the open after their makeshift homes were demolished by Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) on Wednesday.

Photos of the squatters sleeping under very difficult conditions raised questions about a claim by city authorities that temporary homes would be provided for the affected squatters.

The over 1,000 slum-dwellers were rendered homeless after the AMA demolished wooden structures that served as their homes to pave way for the dredging of the Korle Lagoon.

Speaking to Joy News’ Kwesi Parker-Wilson shortly after the demolition, some of the affected residents were of the view that the Assembly should have exercised patience until the restrictions on movement was lifted in Accra, Tema, Kasoa and Kumasi in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch photos of the squatters sleeping rough on Wednesday evening.