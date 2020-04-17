Singer Sista Afia couldn’t hold back her comment after one of her fans asked her to stop posting sexy pictures on social media.

The man, who goes by the name, Edward Addae, after seeing a post of the Weather hitmaker showing off her cleavage said:

Be a role model to the youth, not a sex model… but Sister Afia in a matter of seconds riposted saying:

Can’t believe this is coming from a grown ass man. Do I look naked in this pic? What’s wrong, you can’t handle my sexiness? Note no one asked you to come on my page with your ridiculous comment.

