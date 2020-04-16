Black Panther fans are super concerned about Chadwick Boseman after his latest Instagram video.

The star posted about his partnership with Operation 42, an initiative to help hospitals that serve African-American communities during the coronavirus pandemic.

He’s partnering with Thomas Tull on the project that will honor the legacy of Jackie Robinson by aiding the people on the front lines keeping people safe from the disease.

But, the comments are surprisingly focused on the Black Panther headliner’s health and how thin he looks in the video. Just earlier this year, he appeared to be relatively the same at the NBA’s All-Star Weekend, so the concern is recent.

“Operation 42 I am hearing stories of desperation from people all over the country, and we know our communities are suffering the most and urgently need help,” Boseman wrote.

Celebrating #JackieRobinsonDay with the launch of Thomas Tull’s #Operation42, a donation of 4.2 million dollars in personal protective equipment (PPE) to hospitals that service the African American Communities who have been hit the hardest by the Covid-19 pandemic. Thank you, Jackie, for refusing to accept the world as it is, for showing us that we can make a difference.”

Boseman is, of course, no stranger to people wondering about his weight.

Last summer, there were fans concerned, but he might have been preparing for a role of some sort. It remains unclear, but a bunch of the commenters on the video are clearly stressed out about the King of Wakanda this evening.

MORE:

The Black Panther star seems more focused on honoring Jackie Robinson’s legacy and helping those in need than himself.

The ‘42′ is one of the breakout films that put the actor on the map. It tells the story of Robinson and all the trials he had to face to achieve his major league dreams.

“And the Game Changed Forever…In 1947, Jackie Robinson rewrote the future of pro baseball when he broke through the racial barrier to become the first African American MLB player in modern history. Both moving and inspirational, the film 42 follows Robinson’s trials and tribulations as he signs on to the Brooklyn Dodgers under legendary team manager Branch Rickey.”