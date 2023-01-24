Rihanna is now a Grammy, Emmy, and Oscar-nominated artiste.

The Academy announced the 2023 nominations on January 24, and the “Anti” singer was among the bunch, snagging a best original song nod, her first one ever, for “Lift Me Up” — one of the leading songs featured on the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” soundtrack. She’s nominated for “Lift Me Up” alongside her cowriters Tems, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Göransson.

Others nominated in the best original song category alongside the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” musical team include “Applause” by Dianne Warren from “Tell it Like a Woman”; “Hold My Hand” by Lady Gaga and Bloodpop from “Top Gun: Maverick”; “Naatu Naatu” by M.M. Keeravaani and Chandrabose from “RRR”; and “This Is a Life” by Ryan Lott, David Byrne, and Mitski from “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up” dropped ahead of the Marvel movie’s Nov. 11 release date and was previously nominated at the 2023 Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice Awards for the same best original song category, though it has yet to earn a trophy. However, the 95th Academy Awards, which air on March 12, could change that.

This wouldn’t be the first time Rihanna has been up for a major award. The new mom and Fenty founder — who’s also this year’s scheduled Super Bowl halftime performer — raked up eight total nominations at the 2017 Grammy Awards for her “Anti” album. She won best rap/sung performance the previous year for her “Monster” collaboration with Eminem. Her “Unapologetic” album also won best urban contemporary album at the Grammys in 2014. Elsewhere, her “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3,” which premiered on Prime Video in 2021, won outstanding choreography for variety or reality programming at the 2022 Emmy Awards.

If Rihanna keeps this pace up, she could join the EGOT winners club.