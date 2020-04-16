Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Mrs Cecilia Dapaah, has revealed plans by the government to pay commissions to persons registered and authorised by the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) to sell water to the public.

Making the disclosure in an interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem show on Thursday, Mrs Dapaah explained that, the decision is to compensate persons who for the sake of President Nana Akufo-Addo’s free water directive, will be unable to sell water to earn a living over the next three months.

Government will pay commissions to persons registered by GWCL to sell water at the end of the month for the next three months, because such persons that’s their source of livelihood, that’s where they get their daily bread, she said.

Also, government will bear the costs of all maintenance works done on their water tanks within the three months period, she added.

Payment of commissions to water sellers also include persons who have water dugouts in their homes and are using them for commercial purposes.

The Sanitation Minister, however, cautioned persons who still take monies from the public to desist from flouting the president’s directive, saying they will be severely dealt with when caught.