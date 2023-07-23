Renowned TV personality, Deloris Frimpong Manso, widely known as Delay, has expressed interest to be a househelp to a Ghanaian minister.

Delay disclosed this on her Twitter page.

I want to be a househelp for a Ghanaian Minister, she tweeted.

I want to be a house help for a Ghanaian minister 🥺🥺🥺🥺 — Lion Queen 🦁👸🏻🔋 (@delayghana) July 21, 2023

This was in reaction to reports about US$1m, €300,000, and millions of cedis being stolen from Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah’s house at Abelemkpe.

The report, which went viral on Friday, has sparked extensive debate on social media with people questioning Madam Dapaah’s source of wealth.

Others, including National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs, have called for her dismissal coupled with calls for a probe.

Two househelps working for the Minister and her husband, Daniel Osei Kuffour, are facing charges at an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly stealing monies and items worth millions of cedis from the couple’s residence at Abelemkpe in Accra.

The accused individuals, 18-year-old Patience Botwe and 30-year-old Sarah Agyei have been charged with conspiracy to commit a crime and five counts of stealing.

The alleged thefts occurred between July and October 2022.

During this period, the househelps allegedly stole personal effects belonging to Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, including assorted clothes valued at GH¢95,000, handbags, perfumes, and jewellery worth US$95,000.

