Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah, is currently topping social media trends after news broke of an alleged theft of US$1 million, €300,000, and millions of Ghana cedis by two house-helps

An 18-year-old Patience Botwe and 30-year-old Sarah Agyei allegedly stole the monies and personal effects of the couple, between the months of July and October 2022.

Within the same period, Patience and Sarah allegedly stole the personal effects of Madam Dapaah, which included assorted clothes, valued at GH¢95,000, handbags, perfumes, and jewelry valued at US$95,000 from the minister.

Some Ghanaians have expressed shock at how the government appointee had such huge sums of money in her house and the source of the money.

Here are some reactions:

When Nana said “Yeti sika su”, this is what he meant. https://t.co/VtkVZmDBGq — Tanko Osman (@deemperor) July 21, 2023

Nana Addo’s Minister, Cecilia Dapaah kept more than 16,000,000 at home and the money has been stolen by her domestic workers.

While those who kept their monies at the bank are receiving haircut.

This is how karma will pay those who gang-rape this nation. — Beatrice Annan (@Beatrice_Annan1) July 21, 2023

A minister in Mahama’s government was sacked after she was caught on tape saying she will retire from politics after making 1$M. But we have here Nana Addo embracing a corrupt woman like Cecilia Dapaah who keeps over 150 billion cedis in her bedroom alone. pic.twitter.com/YlAKQBjLFy — ɢᴇɴ.ᴀɢʙᴇꜱɪ (@KAgbesii) July 21, 2023

A sneak peek into Cecilia Dapaah’s Susu box at home 🤣



$1 million stolen but more blessings dey pic.twitter.com/NdYLX0bU31 — YKGH (@YouKnowGhana) July 21, 2023

‼️‼️Trending News – ICYMI ‼️‼️



$1 million, €300,000 Euros and millions of cedis Stolen from Cecilia Dapaah’s Home. pic.twitter.com/daBhhenIu3 — ANGEL TOPEDO 🤺🫧 (@ThoughtPillow) July 21, 2023

How did the Minister (Cecilia Dappaah) and her husband come by this quantum of money? Is their home a bank? We must all be interested in finding out the source of the money. https://t.co/ut7AlL3dfu — Dr. Clement Abas Apaak (@DrApaak) July 21, 2023

This is the news in the news. This is a State Agency’s annual Budget yet it’s available in a Minister’s bedroom. Vicky Hammer only entertained the idea of $1m yet she was dismissed & the Ndc suffered the penalty. I’m glad the image of the AG features gingerly beside this headline pic.twitter.com/ODWR0M2KVs — Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, Esq. MP. (@etsedafeamekpor) July 21, 2023

the sanitation and pollution tax, is this where it ends? In ministers’ home? What happened to the cashless system her govt makes so much noise about? Gender minister keeps this huge money at home while school feeding catrer cry to be paid and kids are fed on 1.20p. A woman oo — Daemon Master 🎖 (@g_ohmzy) July 21, 2023

Will the GRA move in to probe her on sources of the money as they did to Bishop Sam Kurankyi Ankrah of Royal House Chapel Int , after the Bishop pledge a gift of $1mil to his newly married daughter at the wedding ceremony? — yoni 🗣️🗽💭 (@illegalLuminary) July 21, 2023

