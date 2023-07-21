Cecilia Dapaah

Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah, is currently topping social media trends after news broke of an alleged theft of US$1 million, €300,000, and millions of Ghana cedis by two house-helps

An 18-year-old Patience Botwe and 30-year-old Sarah Agyei allegedly stole the monies and personal effects of the couple, between the months of July and October 2022.

Within the same period, Patience and Sarah allegedly stole the personal effects of Madam Dapaah, which included assorted clothes, valued at GH¢95,000, handbags, perfumes, and jewelry valued at US$95,000 from the minister.

Some Ghanaians have expressed shock at how the government appointee had such huge sums of money in her house and the source of the money.

Here are some reactions:

