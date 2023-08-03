Popular TV presenter and businesswoman, Deloris Frimpong Manso, better known as Delay, has wowed her fans with an impressive display of dance moves.

In a video that surfaced online, the outstanding media personality rocked a two-piece casual loungewear and fluffy bedroom slippers, accentuating her smooth legs.

What was even more captivating was Delay’s natural beauty as she confidently danced alongside the famous TikTok star, Wesley Kesse.

The award-winning TV presenter chose to go makeup-free, yet she looked absolutely elegant and radiant.

Wesley Kesse, the TikToker complemented Delay’s style with his own sporty and classy outfit, completed by red leather sandals. He added a touch of coolness with black sunglasses and a trendy black baseball cap.

As the video circulated on social media, Delay’s fans showered her with compliments for her fantastic dance skills. The beautiful dance routine, executed flawlessly by both Delay and Wesley, became an instant hit on various platforms.

