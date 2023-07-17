Stephen, a member of the 4Kings lookalike group, found himself momentarily speechless as Deloris Frimpong Manso questioned him about the potential sexual benefits of resembling Kuami Eugene.

Stephen, who had expressed his admiration for Kuami Eugene, disclosed that he had been receiving persistent attention from women, despite repeatedly clarifying that he was not the musician himself.

“The ladies have been pestering me,” Stephen shared. “They think I’m Kuami Eugene. Even when I tell them I’m not, they refuse to back down. They relentlessly pursue me, and some even go as far as buying me shoes and apparel in an attempt to win my heart.”

In response to Stephen’s account, the host of the show, Delay, posed a provocative question: “So, you haven’t taken advantage of this situation to sleep with any of them?”

Stephen, momentarily caught off guard, feigned misunderstanding the question, causing Delay to repeat it. “So, you haven’t even used this opportunity to engage in sexual activities with anyone?” she clarified.

“Are you asking if I’ve had sexual intercourse with people?” Stephen sought further clarification.

“Yes,” Delay replied.

With a hint of nervousness, Stephen replied, “I haven’t been sleeping with people,” but then burst into laughter, amusing his fellow group members. “I haven’t been sleeping around; perhaps there has been some sexual involvement. It’s different from being promiscuous; I haven’t been involved with numerous people.”

Stephen vehemently denied claims that he was tarnishing the reputation of Kuami Eugene, emphasising that he had actually promoted the musician and his craft.

“I genuinely admire Kuami Eugene. I’m a die-hard fan,” he asserted. “There may be other lookalikes, but I’m the original one; even Kuami himself knows it. I don’t study him, but if he releases a song today, I’ll be able to sing it word for word. I have used his name to support and promote him. All my videos on TikTok feature songs by Kuami Eugene.”

