The Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, has reacted to public outcry over US$1m, €300,000, millions of cedis allegedly stolen at her residence at Abelemkpe.

Two house-helps working for Madam Dapaah and her husband, Daniel Osei Kuffour, are facing charges at an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly stealing monies and items worth millions of cedis from the couple’s residence at Abelemkpe, Accra.

The accused individuals, 18-year-old Patience Botwe and 30-year-old Sarah Agyei are charged with conspiracy to commit a crime and five counts of stealing, which include US$1 million, €300,000, and millions of Ghana Cedis.

The alleged thefts occurred between July and October 2022.

The news, which went viral, has sparked public concerns amidst calls for her dismissal and a probe into the source of her wealth.

But Madam Dapaah in a statement has said there are “noticeable inconsistencies between what is being discussed in the public domain and the thrust of the original complaint on the matter.”

According to her, she’s taking steps to examine the origins of the inconsistencies and will provide a detailed response in the coming days.

