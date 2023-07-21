Former President John Mahama has expressed shock at the huge sums of money reportedly stolen from Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah’s Abelemkpe residence.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Mahama said the development is scandalous.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer bemoaned why the public officeholder will keep such money in her house even if it was genuinely acquired.

As someone who sacked a Deputy Communications Minister, Victoria Hammah, over a leaked tape, in which a voice purported to be hers was heard saying she would stay in politics until she has made $1m, Mr Mahama questioned if President Nana Akufo-Addo can ever set a good example for public office holders in his administration.

$1m + €300k and millions of GHS in a Ghanaian Minister’s home?

Scandalous!!



Even if genuinely acquired, why keep millions of hard currency at home?

Will @NAkufoAddo ever set a good example for public office holders in his administration? — John Dramani Mahama (@JDMahama) July 21, 2023

Two house-helps working for Madam Dapaah and her husband, Daniel Osei Kuffour, are facing charges in the Accra Circuit Court for allegedly stealing monies and items worth millions of cedis from the couple’s residence at Abelemkpe, Accra.

The accused individuals, 18-year-old Patience Botwe and 30-year-old Sarah Agyei, are charged with conspiracy to commit a crime and five counts of stealing, which includes US$1 million, €300,000, and millions of Ghana Cedis.

The alleged thefts occurred between July and October 2022.

