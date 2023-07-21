Renowned Ghanaian media personality and host of Peace FM’s morning show, Kokrooko, Kwami Sefa Kayi, has recounted how family and friends were left devasted over news purporting his death.

According to him, he was peacefully sleeping in his house when someone decided to make the claims on Facebook.

“A couple of years ago, about two or three years ago I was sleeping at about 2 am when someone called wifey, when she picked up, the person asked my whereabouts and she said I was beside her. The person then said alright, I will call you back,” he said on Accra-based Peace FM.

The post he said created fear and panic, causing loved ones to place calls to his wife just to make sure he was okay.

“My next-door neighbour had been told and he didn’t know whether to come home or not. So at dawn, he will intermittently come out and check whether there is any action going on in our compound and then go back after seeing nothing. He kept at it and couldn’t sleep till daybreak,” Sefa Kayi recounted.

He narrated his experience following reports that former President John Agyekum Kufuor had passed on.

Late last week and throughout the weekend, there were discussions in some circles around the passing of the former President and on Monday and Tuesday, the conversations continued.

But in a statement, his aide dispelled the rumours, assuring the 84-year-old was hale and healthy.

