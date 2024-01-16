The Accra High Court has adjourned the hearing of a case involving former Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah to Thursday, January 25, 2024.

The case is related to the former Minister’s reported failure to declare her income and property to the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

Additionally, the OSP’s application to confirm the freezing and seizure orders regarding the bank accounts and assets at Cecilia Dapaah’s home has also been adjourned to January 25.

On October 10, 2023, Madam Dapaah’s lawyers also filed an injunction application against the OSP.

Per the court documents, the lawyers said if the OSP is not retrained, the former Minister will suffer irreparable damage.

“This Court is enjoined to balance the economic right of the affected persons against the State’s power to fight corruption. It is the Applicants’ considered view that they would suffer irreparable harm if the Respondent is not restrained pending the final determination of the substantive matter.”

This application filed by Cecilia Abena Dapaah, and her husband, Daniel Osei Kuffuor is being heard by the Human Rights Court sitting in Accra.

The case which was filed against the OSP to restrain the Office from continuing to freeze Madam Dapaah’s accounts and seizing cash recovered from their residence has also been adjourned to 1 February 1, 2024.