Ghana coach, Chris Hughton, says they must get a good result against Egypt in their next group game of the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The Black Stars who seeking their fifth continental title kicked off their campaign with a disappointing 2-1 defeat against Cape Verde.

Following the defeat, the four-time African champions will have to beat the record champions to brighten their chances of making it to the next round.

Ahead of the game on Thursday evening, Hughton believes the only way to appease the fans is to do everything possible and obtain a ‘favourable result’ against Egypt.

“It’s up to us now to recover tomorrow and we know now that going into the Egypt game, it’s a game that we have to get a good result from. I think that has to be the mentality,” the Irish trainer said during the post-match presser.

“The players have to be aware of what this means and how disappointed everybody associated with the country and with the team. We have no choice but to make sure that it’s a favourable result in our next game against Egypt,” the former Premier League added.

The match against the Pharaohs is scheduled on Thursday January 18, 2024 at 20:00GMT at Stade Félix-Houphouët-Boigny.

