The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has clarified the attack on Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton on Sunday night.

Following Ghana’s 2-1 defeat against Cape Verde in their Group B opener at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan, it was reported that Hughton was physically assaulted by an upset fan at the team hotel.

According to reports, it took the help of diplomats to defuse the situation and the unidentified fan had been picked up by the police.

However, the GFA has said the alleged incident was exaggerated and had been blown out of proportion.

“The fan only expressed his displeasure over the outcome of the result and told the coach to leave the job. There was no physical confrontation and certainly no arrest was made” it said.

Ghana’s Black Stars is at the bottom of Group B with no points after the opening round of matches and next take on Egypt on Thursday, January 18, 2024.