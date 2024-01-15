A Ghanaian supporter has been arrested by Ivorian authorities for attacking Black Stars head coach, Chris Hughton.

The attack according to information gathered happened at the hotel of the Ghana national team after losing 2-1 to Cape Verde in their opener of the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Sources say the fan who has been arrested attempted to beat up the coach but was stopped by some Ghanaian diplomats around.

While the coach was taken to safety, the suspect who is yet to be identified was handed over to Cote d’Ivoire police.

The fan is currently in the custody of the police who will decide the next line of action.

Meanwhile, Coach Chris Hughton has expressed disappointment after Ghana’s defeat to Cape Verde.

The coach is confident that his side can earn enough points from the remaining Group B games against Egypt and Mozambique to qualify for the knockout stage of the AFCON.