Ghana forward, Jordan Ayew has expressed his disappointment following his side’s defeat against Cape Verde in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) opener.

The West Africa powerhouse suffered a 2-1 defeat to the Island nation on Sunday night, courtesy of goals from Jamiro Monteiro and Garry Rodrigues with Alexander Djiku scoring a consolation for the Black Stars.

However, comical defending led to Cape Verde scoring a late winner through Garry Rodrigues.

Speaking after the game, the Crystal Palace marksman expressed his disappointment but also indicated that the players have no choice but to bounce back quickly to secure qualification to the knockout stage.

“I’m disappointed because I think we had the game in our hands. We always lack concentration of which our opponent, scored two sloppy goals. As a team, we need to back up quickly because we can’t always say that it’s a young team. We’ve been together for two years and is a tough night for us,” Ayew said.

“We have two more games and we need to stay positive, we know we need to do it the hard way, we don’t have a choice now so we do it the hard and see the outcome,” he said.

Ghana, who now sits at the bottom of Group B will face Egypt on Thursday, January 18 at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan with kick-off scheduled at 20:00GMT.