2024 presidential aspirant, Alan Kyerematen, has asked Ghanaians to be patient with the Black Stars despite their slow start to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ghana suffered a 2-1 defeat to Cape Verde in Abidjan on Sunday night in their opening game of the competition.

The loss leaves Chris Hughton’s side with a lot of pressure to secure vital points in their remaining Group B games.

Ahead of Ghana’s next game, the founder of the Movement for Change believes the Black Stars will come good in the tournament in their subsequent games.

“In spite of the fact that we are all dispirited by what has happened, I want us to have a sense of hope, particularly going into the second match,” Mr Kyerematen said.

“Historically, we have a good relationship with Egypt for a number of reasons and we all know Egypt is a major powerhouse in African football and Ghana is [too].

“We are going into a contest that goes just beyond football. I want us to have a sense of great expectation and hope that whatever has occurred [vs Cape Verde] will be reversed in our match with Egypt with an emphatic victory” he added.

Ghana will face Egypt in their next game on January 18.

2023 AFCON: Ghanaian fan arrested for attacking Chris Hughton

Bawumia breaks silence on death of wife’s security officer

2023 AFCON: Andre Ayew makes history at tournament