Ghana captain, Andre Ayew, has made history by equaling the impressive Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) appearance record held by legends Rigobert Song and Ahmed Hassan.

The Le Havre man was introduced in Ghana’s opening game against Cape Verde at the ongoing AFCON in Ivory Coast on Sunday night at the Stade Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan.

The defining moment occurred in the 62nd minute when the 33-year-old replaced Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer on the field, aligning himself with the revered records of Song and Hassan to become the third player to participate in eight different tournaments.

André Ayew officially joins Ahmed Hassan & Rigobert Song as a member of the exclusive club of 8 different tournament participations. 👏🇬🇭#TotalEnergiesAFCON2023 pic.twitter.com/VqDVBPlHgO — CAF (@CAF_Online) January 14, 2024

Ayew’s journey to this historic juncture traces back to August 7, 2007, when he received his first call-up from Ghana coach Claude Le Roy.

His international debut unfolded in a friendly match against Senegal on August 21, 2007, where he entered the fray as a late-match substitute.

The 34-year-old has made 114 appearances for Ghana and scored 24 goals.

Meanwhile, Ghana lost 2-1 to the Island nation with Alexander Djiku scoring a consolation goal.

The Black Stars will now turn their attention to their second Group B game against Egypt on Thursday at the Stade Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 20:00GMT.