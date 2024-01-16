Former Secretary to the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), Charles Bissue was on Monday, January 15, unsuccessful with his judicial review application seeking to quash an arrest warrant obtained by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

Mr Bissue’s lawyers were seeking to stop the court’s directive to have him cross-examined.

On December 6, the High Court in Accra (Human Rights Division) presided over by Justice Nicholas Mensah Abodakpi directed lawyers of Mr Bissue), the OSP and the Attorney General to file their written submissions.

As per the court’s directive, Mr Bissue’s lawyer was also supposed to submit his written submissions for the case.

However, he failed to do so, citing a torn ligament as the reason and requested additional time.

In a post on Facebook, the OSP said the court has fixed 1 February 2024 by which time lawyer for Bissue is expected to have filed his written submission and fit to be cross- examined.

The OSP is investigating him for suspected corruption and corruption-related offences relating to illegal mining.

This is based on an investigative documentary by Anas Aremeyaw Anas and the Tiger Eye P.I.

Below is the OSP’s post:

