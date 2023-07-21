Communications team member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ernest Yaw Kumi has joined the parliamentary race in Akwatia.

He is vying to be the parliamentary candidate for the constituency for the second time.

Friends of Mr. Kumi throng the NPP constituency office in Akwatia to pick the nomination forms for him to contest.

They are convinced he is the magic wand to win the seat back for the NPP.

An elated Ernest Yaw Kumi said he has listened to the voice of God and done broader consultations before joining the race.

He was the Akwatia parliamentary candidate for NPP after beating former MP Ama Sey in the primaries but lost to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate.

Ernest Yaw Kumi is hoping to win back to seat for the NPP to help them break the eight.