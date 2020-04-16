Ghana Football Association (GFA) president, Kurt Okraku has insisted that the Ghanaman Soccer of Excellence at Prampram will still be used for as an isolation centre.

As part of the measures to help fight the novel coronavirus pandemic, the country’s football governing body offered the Ghanaman Soccer of Excellence as an isolation centre.

A statement signed by the General Secretary of the FA, Prosper Harrison Addo read: “Through our Medical Committee, we have gotten in touch with the authorities to make them aware that our facility at Prampram is available for use.

“The Centre of Excellence is spacious and we think, the facility can be of great help to government in this challenging time.”

However, some angry residents demonstrated against the decision of the GFA on Sunday.

But Mr Okraku, addressing the media on Thursday at the Ministry of Information update on the Coronavirus outbreak, insisted that the facility is still available to be used as an isolation centre.

He further revealed that the facility will take about 250 people reiterating that it will come with no cost.

Ghana’s case of the virus is now at 641 with eight recorded cases.