Actor cum Politician, John Dumelo, has commended the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) for reducing water and electricity tariffs for the citizenry amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to him, one of the things he began tweeting about since the emergence of the Covid-19 illness was nothing than reducing prices of water and electricity and motivating frontline health workers.

Being honest, the aspiring Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon praised the NPP for absorbing three month’s bill of Ghanaians.

One key thing, Mr Dumelo mentioned was that former President John Dramani Mahama should also be commended for “starting” the campaign.

One of the things I tweeted a lot about was light and water, and also allowances to the frontline workers. To be honest, Nana Addo has listened to some extent the plight of Ghanaians.

John Mahama was the first to talk about the tariff reduction and he should also be commended for adding his voice to the call.