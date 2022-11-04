Marvel Studios has released the official soundtrack list for the much-anticipated film, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’.

The 19-track album is expected to be released on November 14, 2022, but the Black Panther sequel will hit theatres on November 11.

The official soundtrack album has a number of artistes including six Nigerian artistes. Singer and songwriter Rihanna’s new song ‘Lift Me Up’ features on the album.

Burna Boy is featured on track three titled ‘Alone’ while Tems’ version of the Bob Marley classic ‘No Woman No Cry’ is on track four.

Fireboy DML is also on track nine ‘Coming Back For You’. Ckay is featured on track 13 ‘Anya Mmiri’ with British singer-songwriter PinkPantheress.

Nigerian artiste, Bloody Civilian and her colleague Rema, are on track 14 ‘Wake Up’. Rema appears again on track 15 ‘Pantera’ with Mexican artiste Alemán.

Meanwhile, British-Ghanaian rapper Stormzy is also featured on the track.

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By' soundtrack is available this Friday, November 4 – featuring the lead single "Lift Me Up" from Rihanna, plus performances by Snow Tha Product featuring E-40, and more.

On October 3, the official trailer for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ was released.

The plot details of the film have largely been kept under wraps but Marvel introduces a new character Namor (who is referred to as ‘the Feathered Serpent God’ by M’Baku) and is seemingly the antagonist in this sequel.https://www.youtube.com/embed/_Z3QKkl1WyM

The ‘Wakanda Forever’ cast includes; Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Florence Kasumba as Ayo, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Angela Bassett as Queen Ramonda and Martin Freeman as Everett Ross, all reprising their roles from the first ‘Black Panther.’

Director Ryan Coogler introduced series newcomers; Tenoch Huerta, who plays the main antagonist Namor, Mabel Cadena, Alex Livinalli, Dominique Thorne, who will debut as the young power-suited hero Ironheart, and Michaela Coel during Marvel’s Hall H panel at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con in July.

The sequel will be without the star of the first film, Chadwick Boseman, who died in 2020 from colon cancer. Coogler returns to direct, additionally co-writing the screenplay with Joe Robert Cole.

