A former Chief Fire Officer (CFO) of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), Edwin Ekow Blankson, has been laid to rest in a solemn ceremony.
This was on Saturday, October 29, 2022, with a burial service held at the Christ Church Anglican Cathedral in Cape Coast.
The ex-fireman was interred at Asokyeano cemetery in his hometown also in Cape Coast.
The final funeral rites was held at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.
Prior to this, a memorial service was held in his honour on Friday at the GNFS Headquarters, Accra.
It was a difficult moment for the family, GNFS colleagues and others sympathisers who were in attendance to pay their last respects.
His mum, Madam Mercy Arhin, a former Municipal Chief Executive of Cape Coast wept uncontrollably as she filed past the mortal remains of her son.
The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akufo-Addo Dampare, CFO Julius Kuunuor Aalebkure and personnel from other security agencies were also present.
In a glowing tribute, the service lauded the deceased who served for 33 years for his commitment and dedication which changed the face of GNFS.
To them, Mr Blankson was a colossus whose death is a big blow to the service and the nation at large.
Mr Blankson died at the Korie-Bu Teaching Hospital on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, after a short illness.
Prior to his appointment as the CFO, he was a Deputy Chief Fire Officer in charge of Operations.