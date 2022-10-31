A renowned friend of embattled fetish priest, Nana Agradaa, has revealed that even at the time when she had not converted to Christianity, she sponsored men of God with megaphones to preach the gospel on the streets across the country.

“At the time she was still a fetish priestess, what I know is that she used to buy megaphones for people to preach the word of God,” gospel Musician Piesie Esther who is a known friend of embattled Evangelist Mama Pat has revealed.

According to Piesie Esther, who knew Nana Agradaa some years back before she even become popular in the music industry, said she is very strong in the Lord and loves God.

“Back then she was someone who loved the word of God. She loved God. I say this to the glory of God, and I’m not lying,” Piesie Esther said this passionately on TV XYZ in an interview MyNewsGh.com monitored.

She further noted that after she reunited with her friend in Accra few years ago and took her contact, she realised that as a fetish priestess, Agradaa always posted gospel music on her WhatsApp status which according to Piesie Esther affirmed her love for God.

“After I took her number I realised that she always used gospel music video on her WhatsApp status when she was a fetish priestess. Then I said to myself that the love of God is in this woman,” Piesie Esther said.

“So anytime I saw her status, I told her I pray that God will call you again, she (Agradaa) kept laughing,” she added.