Paul Mensah Doku, the sister of popular actress and media personality, Naa Ashorkor, has tied the knot in a colourful traditional ceremony.

Miss Doku got married on Thursday, October 27, 2022, to one Bernard Edoe Esianyoh.

Naa Ashokor took to her Instagram page to share visuals ahead of and during the ceremony.

One of the videos captured an elated Ashokor in an off-shoulder dress and matching accessories as she helps her sister with her earrings.

The bride’s outfit was pink and white kente with a touch of glittering lace and shiny beads.

ALSO READ:

Mother’s Day: Celebs share photos, messages to celebrate their mothers

Deborah Cox, Naa Ashorkor, others to engage ‘Women in the Arts’

In another video, Paula was spotted with her bridesmaids who were filled with so much joy as they shared in her day.

One thing that has captured the attention of many is the striking resemblance between the award-winning actress and her sister who is also said to be a director and producer.