Former President John Mahama has urged the security agencies to remain patriotic and loyal.

Delivering an address at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) on Thursday, Mr Mahama cautioned the security agencies not to entertain any idea of engaging in acts that are contrary to the Constitution despite the economic woes.

He charged them to be loyal to the state and the Constitution as he proposes ways the citizenry can also contribute to build the Ghana we want as his theme indicated

“Together we can save Ghana and build the Ghana we want regardless of how bad the situation is. I still have hope that we can turn things around. Whole heartedly, I believe in the resilience of our people.

“To the security agencies, I agree and stand with the President and call on our Armed Forces to remain loyal to the state and the Constitution. The current economic situation does not give excuses to engage in any acts that are unconstitutional, we can turn the situation around,” he admonished.

President Akufo -Addo in an interaction with military personnel at Idris Barracks in Kumasi called for their support and loyalty to steer the nation out of the current challenges.

The President who was on a tour in the Ashanti region urged the security agencies to remain excellent patriots and ambassadors and stated he is very proud to serve as their Commander in Chief.