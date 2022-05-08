Some celebrities marked this year’s Mother’s day with amazing stories about their mothers.

Some shared the role their mothers have played in their success story while others prayed for more blessings on their mothers.

Here are some of the heartwarming messages celebs sent to their mothers.

First is Nadia Buari. The actress took to Instagram to share pictures of her and her mother.

Nadia also shared a video with her children describing them as her “greatest accomplishment”.

Former captain of the Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan celebrated his late mother in a special way.

He wrote: Happy Mother’s Day mum. Thank you for everything you have done in my life. I love you soo much.

Actress, Nana Ama McBrown also took to her Instagram page to celebrate mothers in a special way.

Presenter, Naa Ashorkor shared a video cuddling her son to celebrate mothers across the world.

Actor, Van Vicker posted a rare photo of his mother with the caption: To the woman who gave birth to me. My hero, my firmness, my courage. You sacrificed many things to ensure I got the best. You are that awesome mother any son would wish me. Happy Mother’s Day Teta. I love you.

He also celebrated his wife for being a “super mom” to their children.

Van Vicker wrote: We shall SPOIL YOU TODAY and you can spoil yourself for the rest of the year. Unanimously agreed. Happy Mother’s Day Baby.

Gospel musician, Piesie Esther described her mother as her support system.

Socialite, Abena Korkor joined in the celebration with the caption: Happy Mother’s Day to my Mum and all women around the world.