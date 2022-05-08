Stonebwoy’s return to the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) stage after two years was a triumphant one for him.

The ‘Everlasting’ hitmaker swept three awards, including the Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year award.

This is Stonebwoy’s sixth time taking home the coveted award. He beat Samini, Larusso and Epixode.

Before Stonebwoy was banned from the VGMA, he won the award five consecutive times.

Ras Kuuku then won the award in 2020, and in 2021 Epixode took the win.

The ‘Therapy’ singer also took home two other awards. They are Music for Good and the Vodafone Green Award.

Stonebwoy also performed some of his biggest hits, including Everlasting, Baafira, 1Gad, Putuu and others.

Some fans have been reacting to Stonebwoy’s win:

#VGMA23 VGMA should just name the reggae/dancehall artiste category as the Stonebwoy award cos man is undisputed! 🔥 Even if he sleeps the whole year sef he still go win am. I know my #GOAT𓃵 @stonebwoy #VGMA23 #VGMAonTV3 — A Hakim JahDon (@HakimJahdon) May 8, 2022

Every young artist needs to learn 4rm Stonebwoy. His growth is so beautiful to watch. His consistency, his ability to be dynamic; being able to create diverse music and not confining himself in a box. His work ethic is crazy. He works like an underground artist #VGMA23 #VGMAonTV3 — Big Banks 💸 (@Generic_User88) May 8, 2022

What more can I say??? @stonebwoy is a brand to emulate …. A brand to be studied by any serious artiste… You came, you saw & you are sure conquering forever… #VGMAonTV3 #VGMA23 — 💎#IAM_D°E°L°A°L°I (K!NG DAV!D)🔮 (@dasilva_GH) May 8, 2022

Stonebwoy Wins Vodafone Green 💚 Award at this year #VGMA23 #GreedyMan is just a Master Piece 🧩 pic.twitter.com/1c00HbIueK — SpinTex StoneGad 🇬🇭 (@IkeDeModel1) May 8, 2022