Stonebwoy’s return to the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) stage after two years was a triumphant one for him.

The ‘Everlasting’ hitmaker swept three awards, including the Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year award.

This is Stonebwoy’s sixth time taking home the coveted award. He beat Samini, Larusso and Epixode.

Before Stonebwoy was banned from the VGMA, he won the award five consecutive times.

Ras Kuuku then won the award in 2020, and in 2021 Epixode took the win.

The ‘Therapy’ singer also took home two other awards. They are Music for Good and the Vodafone Green Award.

Stonebwoy also performed some of his biggest hits, including Everlasting, Baafira, 1Gad, Putuu and others.

Some fans have been reacting to Stonebwoy’s win:




