Former Ghana Football Association [GFA] Communications Director, Ibrahim Sannie Daara, is convinced the Black Stars will make an impact at the upcoming 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Black Stars have come under criticism following their friendly games against Brazil and Nicaragua in September.

The four-time African champions were hammered 3-0 by the five-time world champions before recording a 1-0 win against the Central American side.

According to the respected football administrator, the Black Stars will come good with the inclusion of the new players and the competition created by Otto Addo, who is the head coach of the side.

“I am highly convinced that the Black Stars will make an impact in Qatar,” the CAF Communications Member told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“We saw how we performed in Germany and South Africa and all these tournaments, Ghana was not regarded but we went there and make an impact.

“If you look at the current team which now has some players from European countries and with the competition Otto Addo has created among the players, the team will perform.

“Every player is eager to impress and that is a good thing for the country and the team,” he added.

Ghana will open camp for the tournament on November 10 in Abu Dhabi. On November 14, Otto Addo will name his final 26-man squad before taking on Switzerland in their final preparatory game before heading to Qatar on November 19.

The Black Stars have been housed in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.

The 22nd edition of the global biggest football tournament has been scheduled to kick off from November 20 to December 18.