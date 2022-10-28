Former President John Mahama has urged government to pull out from hosting the 2023 Africa Games scheduled for August next year due to the country’s precarious finances in recent times.

He believes the current economic hardship in the country makes it inexpedient to be committing resources to hosting the multi-sport event.

Meanwhile, the country has been struggling to deliver infrastructure on time for the games, with the Local Organising Committee warning that any delay in the release of funds for the project could affect their ability to meet deadlines.

About $140 million has been earmarked for facilities for the games, monies that will supposedly come from the $750 million Afreximbank loan to the Government of Ghana.

“If it’s not too late, we can pull out of hosting the Africa Games, as it will severely stretch our precarious finances by hundreds of millions of cedis,” Mr Mahama said in a speech Thursday night.

The event was already facing major challenges outside of the infrastructure, with a disagreement between the African Sporting Confederation and the African Union over marketing rights also threatening the hosting of the games.