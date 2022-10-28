Popular Nigerian rapper and actor, Folarin Falana, known in the entertainment industry as Falz, has turned a year older.

Falz turned 32 on Thursday, October 27, 2022.

Joining scores of fans and well-wishers from far and near to commemorate the day was his darling mother.

The rapper took to his Instagram page to share a video in which his mum who could not hide her joy over the milestone sang a birthday song and wished him well.

In a prayer which has warmed many hearts on social media, the evergreen Nigerian legal practitioner asked for a good wife from God for her son.

She declared she did not want baby mamas in her son’s life but a real wife and Falz burst into laughter.

Many, who sighted the adorable video, have taken to the comment section to reply Amen amid more prayers for the rapper.

Posting the video, Falz wrote: Come through with the prayersss momma 😂.

Watch the video below: