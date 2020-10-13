Nigerian rapper Olawale Hassan popularly known as Goldie 1 has been sentenced to a ten year jail term for sexually assaulting a woman in the United Kingdom.

BBC reports that he allegedly raped her many times when he locked her in his car after meeting her on a night out.

Olawale Hassan, 33, of Falcon Avenue, Grays, Essex, attacked the victim in Southend in 2017 after claiming he was a music producer, officers said.

Hassan had denied three counts of rape and one charge of assault by penetration.

Essex Police has described him as “manipulative and calculated”.

Det Con Victoria De’ath, of the force, praised the woman, in her 20s, for her “courage” in reporting the attack.

Det Con De’ath added she hoped Tuesday’s sentencing at Basildon Crown Court would bring “comfort to this courageous and inspirational woman, who is now rebuilding her life knowing Hassan is safely behind bars”.

Hassan targeted the woman while she was out with a friend in February 2017, according to police.

She turned down his requests for her number and to accompany him to his hotel room, before he promised to get her home safely after her friend left, police said.

However, Hassan parked his car on the seafront instead and locked its doors when she tried to flee before attacking her, said officers.

He later took her home where she called the police, they said.