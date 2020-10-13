Rapper Sarkodie has been crowned the 2020 Artiste of the Year at the Ghana Music Awards USA ceremony.

The event saw the ‘Anadwo‘ hitmaker also take home three more awards namely HipHop/Hiplife Song of the Year and HipHop/Hiplife Artiste of the Year and Best Collaboration of the Year.

His song Saara which featured singer Efya won the Best Collaboration and ‘Oofeetso’ with Bright Buk Bak won the HipHop/Hiplife Song of the Year.

This win comes after the rapper had failed to bag the Artiste of the Year award at the 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Thus, fans of the rapper took to social media to express how happy they were Sarkodie took home the ultimate award at the Ghana Music Awards UK ceremony.

MORE:

Although he carried the ultimate award on the night, Sarkodie along with other winners did not take their awards in person because of the Covid-19 health protocols.

The Ghana Music Awards USA came off on Saturday, October 10 in New Jersey.

The show saw performances from Keche, Fameye, Eno Barony, Nathaniel Pryce, Stella Seal among others.

The performces of some of these artiste took place on a stage set in Accra while others were in New Jersey.

According to the organisers, they could not provide the avenue to fly these artistes to New Jersey on short notice.