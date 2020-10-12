Ghana grabbed 25 nominations in the 2020 African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA) aimed at celebrating music and talents across the continent.

The 25 nominations may not seem much compared to Nigeria’s over 50 but it is the highest Ghana has gotten since AFRIMMA’s inception.

Some of the awards Ghana has been nominated for include Best Male and Female Artiste West Africa, AFRIMMA Video of the Year, Best Newcomer, Best Gospel and Best Live Act among others.

Lynx Entertainment signees KiDi and Kuami Eugene were nominated in the Best Male Artiste West Africa category. Kuami Eguene also scored another one in the Best Producer category.

Kofi Mole was nominated for Best Newcomer alongside J.Derobie and Sarkodie was selected for Best Rapper category.

Efya and Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy were both nominated for the Best Live Act award.