Akua Asabea Gyan, the 35-year-old woman, who is married to a 97-year-old man, Agya Akwasi Gyan Marfo Akwaboa in the Western Region, has revealed why she married him.

The two have gone viral on social media after images of their wedding popped up.

The photos and video show an aged-looking groom and his very young bride at their traditional wedding, dressed in beautiful kente attire and dancing.

Speaking exclusively on Adom FM’s Midday News Kasiebo is Tasty, the wife said though poverty pushed her to accept the marriage, the love had always been there.

According to her, they have been together for 11 years and had four kids before their recent engagement.

“We have been together for some time. We had what is called in our local language as knocking and thus lived together for so many years. And so he has loved him since. We have four kids but I brought one child from my previous relationship,” she narrated.

Asked what really pushed her to marry a man old enough to be her grandfather, she said Mr Gyan had been very helpful to her family and even took the pain and catered for her born-one child prior to the relationship with him.

“The man I had the first kid with in my previous relationship never took care of the child and so as a young lady who had nothing, this man was the one taking care of my child and so I had no choice than to marry him. I loved him and he proposed to me and we married because I needed someone who will take care of me and my husband does exactly that,” she said.

She said she won’t listen to what people are saying and will rather focus on her family.

