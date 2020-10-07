Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is a year older and a rare photo to mark the day has popped up.

Dr Bawumia is marking his 57th birthday today, October 7, 2020.

The photo is a childhood one of young Bawumia in a collage with current photo beaming with smiles as always.

He wore a checked white shirt with what appeared as a flowery design on it.

Ahead of the birthday, members of his press corps on Tuesday presented a portrait to him, an act the veep expressed profound gratitude for.

Watch the photo below: