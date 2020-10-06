Jacob Osei Yeboah, popularly known as JOY, says he is not contesting this year’s elections as a presidential candidate but as a running mate.

According to him, one Alfred Kwame Asiedu Walker has been chosen by all the independent presidential candidates and he, Jacob Osei Yeboah, will be the running mate.

Speaking to pressmen after submitting nomination forms at the Electoral Commission, Mr Yeboah said it was time for him to partner another independent candidate who is like-minded.

He urged Ghanaians to ignore both the New Patriotic Party and National Democratic Congress and vote for an independent person for better development.

He mentioned job for the youth as their main focus saying if the youth have good jobs there would be no need for the legalisation of ‘Okada’ business which is dangerous to human lives.