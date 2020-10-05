Community Connect is a strong programme being executed by the Constituency Executive Committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to storm the over 500 communities within the Suhum constituency.

Oboafo Kwadjo Asante, the parliamentary candidate for the NPP for Suhum, during the tour in the Amanhyia Electoral Area, eulogised the NPP government and the need to reward the party in December 7 polls.

In an address to the various communities which included Abenabo No 1, Maamehyeso, Ayitey and Tetteh Nkwanta among others, he said, “agenda 2020 of maintaining NPP is a collective responsibility.”

He said the NPP is the only party that has the country at heart because in its first term it has introduced a lot of good interventions such as Capitation Grant, School Feeding Programme, Planting for Food and Jobs, Free Senior High School, One Village One Dam and Restoration of Teacher Trainee and Nursing Trainee allowances among many others.

“With these and good future plans I’m appealing that we reward and give the NPP another term to protect the gains and transform Ghana.

“I’m ready to deepen the developmental status quo of Suhum, I’m your humble servant ready to serve you and is appealing for your massive support and votes on December 7 for the NPP.”

The chiefs and elders of these communities promised to reward the NPP, led by Nana Akufo-Addo, with a resounding victory come December 7.

“Round two is a must, get involved, maintaining NPP is a collective responsibility.

The alternative is scary and empty,” he rallied.