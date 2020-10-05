Edward Nii Odoom has assured the fans of Hearts of Oak that the trophyless run of the club will be ended in the upcoming football season.

The Phobians, a 19-time Ghana Premier League champions have failed to annex a trophy for the past decade.

The club came close to winning a trophy in 2017 but lost bitterly to their sworn rivals, Asante Kotoko in the MTN FA Cup finals.

With the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League scheduled to start on November 13, Nii Odoom has pledged to end the trophyless run of the club.

“We are promising them that this year will be a very good year for Phobia fans,” Nii Odoom, who is the head coach of the club told the media at the training grounds.

“The boys are very determined and their attitude towards training has been perfect.

“Hearts of Oak will win the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League and break the jinx that has eluded us for the past ten years,” he added.

Hearts of Oak have named their squad for the upcoming season after undergoing a mandatory Covid-19 test.