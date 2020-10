A man, identified as Leroy Chacon, has been arrested for allegedly breaking into a mortuary to have sex with his late lover who died of coronavirus.

The 50-year-old man was arrested by the Guyana police in South America and charged.

Mr Chacon, according to reports, pleaded guilty for breaking into Port Kaituma Hospital mortuary.

He was sentenced to three years imprisonment after he was quarantined for sleeping with coronavirus infected dead body.